Virginia Beach man arrested, charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

A man connected to an oceanfront shooting has been identified and arrested.

Police responded to a report of a shooting that happened Sunday night in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers, investigators and the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit (WFU), joined forces to identify and arrest 23-year-old Quadell Antonio McMiller on Tuesday, May 11.

Mcmiller has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.