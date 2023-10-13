Virginia Beach man arrested for plotting to abduct, rape teenage babysitter: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department says an undercover officer was involved in the arrest of a Virginia Beach man who they say was plotting to abduct and rape a teenage babysitter.

Richard Shusko is charged with solicitation to commit rape of a minor, solicitation to commit abduction with the intent to defile, and attempted abduction with intent to defile.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

Court documents show that according to investigators, the defendant was “planning to abduct and rape a teenage babysitter” and hold the victim as a sex slave. The documents also show he previously searched online babysitting sites.

On August 9, an undercover officer posed as a 16-year-old looking for a babysitting job. According to police, Shusko suggested they meet at Mount Trashmore park. That’s when an officer arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Court documents reveal that police say he had “discussed intentions multiple times” with his spouse and that he had bought restraints and soundproofing materials.

Court documents also reveal the defendant had a backpack with a loaded firearm, handcuffs, shackles, a Taser, a shock collar, and a hood.

Shusko's defense attorney, Jarrett L. McCormack sent a statement to News 3, reading in part,

“Like all criminal defendants pending trial, Mr. Shusko is presumed innocent of all charges unless and until he is convicted by a jury of his peers. As of now, he is pending a preliminary hearing in the Virginia Beach General District Court.”

Virginia Beach police say they are still investigating, and they’re seeking the public’s assistance in determining whether there were other potential victims of criminal activity involving Shusko. Anyone with information is encouraged to notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.