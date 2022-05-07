Virginia Beach man charged with dealing illegal machine guns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was charged with possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Patrick Tate Adamiak was obtaining illegal, unregistered machine guns and putting them up for sale online.

He sold eight of those guns to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which purchased them through a confidential source. News 3's Brendan Ponton learned that the package came from a business called Black Dog Arsensal with a Virginia Beach address. The company's website says it is a veteran owned company. "We are just here to sell good products to good people," the company's website says.

The ATF then executed a search warrant at Adamiak's residence and found 25 additional unregistered machine guns.

Adamiak is charged with receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns, and for selling firearms without a federal firearms license. If convicted of these charges, Adamiak faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.