Virginia Beach man sentenced for manslaughter, possessing gun on school property

Posted at 10:06 PM, Aug 08, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Dornell Marcus Collins Jr., 28, was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a firearm on school property in March 2023, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. A circuit court judge gave him the maximum sentence for these charges.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's office said that evidence proved that on July 22, 2020, Collins shot and killed Nicholas Lutz from Chesapeake as he walked home with a friend from a bar on Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

Collins was forensically linked to personal items and a firearm left in a book bag at a nearby elementary school, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Collins confessed to the shooting, according to the VB Commonwealth Attorney. He claimed it was self defense.

