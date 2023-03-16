Virginia Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch off ticket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man literally jumped for joy after winning a six-figure prize from the Virginia Lottery.

Russell Turner says he was on his porch with his wife when he was scratching a $326,000,000 Fortune ticket he bought from a 7-Eleven on Haygood Road. When he saw he won a $100,000 prize, he says the two started dancing.

“I showed my wife, and she didn’t believe me,” Turner said. “We were doing the winner’s dance on my porch. We spilled coffee everywhere!”

TRENDING: Rivers Casino Portsmouth generates more than $24.5 million in first full month

Turner says he's going to save the money and use it later to take care of his family.