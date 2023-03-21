Virginia Beach man wins six-figure lottery prize for the second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man beat the odds not once, but twice, to win six-figure prizes from the Virginia Lottery.

In 2020, Raymond Harrington won $125,000 from playing the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game. Now, less than three years later, he’s won the top prize from the lottery’s Diamond Bonus Crossword, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Harrington says he bought a Diamond Bonus Crossword ticket at the Rite Aid at 525 West 21st Street in Norfolk.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” he said as he claimed his prize. “I scratched it, and I thought I’d won maybe $200 or so.”

When he scratched his ticket, he won the game’s top prize of $300,000, according to the lottery.

He says he plans to invest his winnings.

Harrington is the first person to beat the odds of one in 979,200 and win the top prize in the game. The Virginia Lottery says there are two other top prizes that remain unclaimed.