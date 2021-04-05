Virginia Beach moves to Phase 2 for vaccinations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — ​ Anyone 16 and older, living and/or working in Virginia Beach, is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the city transitions to Phase 2.

Officials say there will be appointment slots available for Phase 2 qualified individuals starting this week. According to a news release, those who pre-register today may receive invitations to schedule appointments within a few hours.

Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer says it’s a testament to the partnership between the City and VBDPH.

"We could not have gotten to this day so soon without our incredible volunteers or without the City redeploying staff to make sure everything was covered,” said Dyer.

Residents and workers should pre-register to ensure they're notified when an appointment becomes available. Pre-registration may be completed here or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available here .

Those who have registered and have received an invitation to schedule an appointment in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) can follow these guidelines if experiencing any difficulties:



Find an available timeslot and select 23451 as the zip code and “limited clinic” as the clinic type.

Keep checking VAMS as new clinic appointment slots are continually being added.

If you are having trouble finding your invitation email, search “CDC” in your inbox.

Residents or workers having problems scheduling an appointment should email the Health Department at VaccinateVB@vdh.virginia.gov .

Hampton and the Peninsula health districts announced Monday they are moving to Phase 1c. Click here for a full list of local cities in Phase c and Phase 2.