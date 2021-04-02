List of local health districts expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to Phase 1c, Phase 2

Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that all adults in Virginia will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 18.

Ahead of that deadline, local health districts are opening vaccines to essential workers in Phase 1c, or if they've finished vaccinating everyone in that phase, Phase 2, which includes all adults.

All Virginians can pre-register for a vaccine by visiting the Virginia Department of Health's website or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. For more information on the vaccine and to view News 3's full coverage, click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide.

Here's a list of local cities and health districts that have expanded vaccine access.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake opened vaccines to Phase 2 Friday, April 2. All adults 16 and over who want a vaccine are now eligible.

Appointments are still required regardless of the phase you qualify for. The health department will continue prioritizing vaccination for anyone in phases 1a, 1b and 1c who registers for a vaccine.

Eastern Shore Health District

The Eastern Shore Health District, which includes Accomack County and Northampton County, will open vaccines to the entire Eastern Shore population beginning Monday, April 5.

Vaccines will be given in partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health System and Riverside Medical Group.

“We have vaccinated the vast majority of our Phase 1 population who have expressed interest in getting the vaccine. We are excited to be able to open vaccine eligibility to our entire Shore community,” said Chief Operating Officer of the Eastern Shore Health District Jon Richardson.

If you are in Phase 2 and want a vaccine, the health department asks that you contact your primary care provider. If you don't have a primary care provider, contact Eastern Shore Rural Health directly to schedule an appointment.

If you were eligible under Phase 1 and want to receive a vaccine, contact the Health Department at 757-787-5880.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Department of Public Health will expand COVID-19 vaccine access to people in Phase 1c beginning Friday, April 2, and will expand further to all Norfolk residents ages 16 and up beginning Sunday, April 4.

Vaccines will still be offered to anyone in Phase 1 who registers to receive one. According to the health department, an overlap of vaccine phases will occur to make sure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth will begin offering vaccines to Phase 1c Friday, April 2.

According to a release by the Portsmouth Health Department, before moving to Phase 1c, the department made "strong efforts" to reach everyone eligible in Phase 1a and 1b, and the demand for vaccines has decreased in those populations.

“The Portsmouth Health Department is excited to announce we will be moving into phase 1c of vaccination,” said Dr. Lauren James, director of the Portsmouth Health Department. “We will continue to offer vaccines to our community as we work towards herd immunity.”

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health opened COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Phase 1c Thursday, April 1, and expects to transition to Phase 2 soon.

Bob Engle, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health's emergency coordinator, urged anyone in phases 1a and 1b still waiting for an appointment to email the health department.

"We have approximately 6,000 people registered for Phase 1c, so we expect to quickly transition to Phase 2," Engle said, adding that the health department encourages everyone to pre-register.

Western Tidewater Health District

The Western Tidewater Health District, which includes Suffolk, Franklin City, Isle of Wight County and Southampton County, will begin transitioning to Phase 1c vaccinations this week.

Demand for the vaccine has decreased among people in phases 1a and 1b.

“I am elated to announce Western Tidewater Health District will be moving into phase 1c of vaccination efforts. This transition will allow us to expand those eligible for vaccinations," said Dr. Lauren James, interim health director for the Western Tidewater Health District. "I am proud of the effective and organized manner that we have supported vaccination efforts and we plan to continue in this fashion."

