Virginia Beach non-profit sends relief to Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The need for relief in Ukraine is prevalent . Operation Blessing has a small team on ground in Ukraine.

The non-profit deployed a team of eight people and started distributing hundreds of food kits and thousands of bottles of water.

Operation Blessing has given out more than 600 food kits. The nonprofit also bought 20 generators and fuel to bring power to communities where electricity is disconnected. Some are in use to keep drinking water clean.

"We’ve been planning more or less for the worst so we’ve been buying food ahead of time preparing for the situation we’re in now. This particular effort that we are focusing on right now is mainly food packages, water bottles and being able to distribute," Mason Pigue, the director of Humanitarian Relief for Operation Blessingtells News 3's Leondra Head.

Pigue says they're looking to deploy a small team to nearby Poland in the upcoming weeks to take generators and clean water. If you would like to help Operation Blessing's efforts in Ukraine, click here