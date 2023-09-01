Virginia Beach, Norfolk residents see heavy flooding from Idalia

NORFOLK, Va. — As Idalia moves away and continues to weaken, we’re still seeing some of its impacts here in Hampton Roads.

Residents in Larchmont say heavy flooding has been a major concern this week.

"We both had hip boots in our car because we often have to wade through the water to get out" Lorraine Lees, a Norfolk resident, said. "Somebody really needs to do something about it. It’s a wonderful place to live, but not when it’s [the water] on the front step."

Residents said heavy flooding was prevalent, a complete wash out. One resident was even canoeing to get to where he needed to be.

"Our house is the highest house on the street," Lees said. "We let the neighbors park on our lawn when things get really bad."

Norfolk saw significant flooding on Monday as well.

"Monday was bad. I had to cancel an appointment," Lees said.

Others would like to see this concrete barrier replaced in Larchmont.

"The bulkhead is failing," Christina Laughlan, a Norfolk resident, said. "That would be amazing to see it raised and reinforced."

We also caught up with residents in Virginia Beach off Shore Drive.

"How do you feel about the flooding in the area?" News 3's Leondra Head asked a Virginia Beach resident.

"It gets bad this time of the year with the storms and high tides," Eric Domingez, a Virginia Beach resident who lives off Shore Drive said. Depending on how the winds, it’s hard. "In this neighborhood, there are certain streets I avoid, and I can’t walk my dog."

Another resident says the flooding was heavy earlier in the day.

"The water was around half a foot. Pass my ankle," Peyton Butler, a Virginia Beach resident said. "As you can see, the debris is on the ground. The street was covered earlier a little bit."

The city of Norfolk is offering free parking at the York Street parking garage until Saturday.