Virginia Beach now offers walk-in registration, same-day vaccinations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Walk-in registration and same-day vaccinations are now available at the Convention Center.

Registrants should schedule an appointment to guarantee a vaccine. Walk-ups have limited access to same-day vaccinations as slots are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Virginia Beach residents and workers can bypass an invitation from the Health Department to schedule an appointment.

Starting Monday, walk-up registration will be available at the Convention Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, April 12 & 19

Wednesday, April 14 & 21

Thursday, April 15 & 22

Officials say registrants will be scheduled for another clinic if a same-day vaccination is not available.

According to a news release, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must come with a parent or guardian. Those under age 16 are not eligible for vaccination.