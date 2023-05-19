Virginia Beach Oceanfront activities heating up before Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water may be over, but exciting events are still happening in Virginia Beach!

If you’re looking to enjoy the sunshine and spend some time on the beach before Memorial Day weekend, here are some fun things happening at the Oceanfront:

Monster Trucks on the Beach

The annual Pungo Offroad Monsters on the Beach kicks off on Friday, May 19. It’s the biggest Monster Truck show in the Mid-Atlantic, featuring a race and a stunt course built right into the sand! Eight popular Monster Trucks will battle for honors over the weekend. The overall winner will earn the “King of the Beach” title and take home the George Carpenter Cup.

The show is happening on 6th Street. A schedule of events is as follows:



Friday, May 19: Monsters Experience at 6 p.m.; Showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Monsters Experience at 6 p.m.; Showtime at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20: Monsters Experience 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Showtime at 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Truck Show & Shine Presented by Eastern Truck & Accessories on the Boardwalk from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monsters Experience 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Showtime at 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Truck Show & Shine Presented by Eastern Truck & Accessories on the Boardwalk from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 : Monsters Experience 12:30 p.m.; Showtime at 2 p.m.

Chad Caruso comes to Virginia Beach

Renowned skateboarder Chad Caruso is coming to Virginia Beach to complete a huge milestone. His stop in the city will mark the end of his 3,000-plus mile skateboarding journey that began in California on March 24. Upon completing his journey, he’ll have set the Guinness World Record for the fastest cross-country journey of America on a manually powered skateboard for a male!

During his stop in Virginia Beach, Chad will discuss the highs and lows of his cross-country journey. He’s arriving just in time for the JACKALOPE Fest: a three-day festival at the Oceanfront that’s happening at the start of June.

You can see Chad complete his weeks-long journey at 2:30 p.m. in Neptune Park on 31st Street.

Ocean Breeze Waterpark opening

The Ocean Breeze Waterpark is opening on Saturday, May 20! The waterpark features water slides, a wavepool, a “wild water river,” a water playground and more.

