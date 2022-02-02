Virginia Beach officials entertain push to allow sledding at Mt. Trashmore again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s currently a push to allow sledding at Mt. Trashmore again.

As we showed you with the recent snow storms, people want to sled at Mt. Trashmore, but doing so has been banned.

Back in 1996, the city says more than 5,000 people flocked to the park during a snowstorm. Dozens of sledders were hurt, leading city leaders to officially ban sledding there in 2000.

During the first major snowfall of the year, city officials originally told us they were "unlikely" to lift the two-decade-old ban.

At the Virginia Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Bobby Dyer, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson and Councilman Rocky Holcomb talked about exploring a way to allow sledding again.

“But I would like for the manager and the city attorney to take a look at some way that we can make sledding at Mt. Trashmore safe and fun," said Holcomb, who mentioned that he "guarded Mt. Trashmore" in the mid-1990s as a deputy sheriff.

Vice Mayor Wilson added, "And I think it, in a way, sounds terrible, sounds kind of mean, that we don't allow them to do it. But we're already expending people with overtime and to keep people from doing it. Maybe we can utilize the same resources to letting people enjoy themselves."

Mayor Dyer also said he would like to explore the possibility, saying, "Let's become a city of ‘yes.’"