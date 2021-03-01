Virginia Beach organization re-housing record number of homeless people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center has received grants to help with its Rapid Rehousing initiative. It’s a program to help those who might otherwise be homeless.

Gloria Brown, the Senior Housing Stabilization Specialist with JCOC, says usually in a year, they help about 40 people secure housing. This year, it’s closer to 100.

“Sometimes we get into situations or situation happens in our lives where we need some help. We just need some assistance. But it’s not long-term assistance. It’s not assistance that’s going to be needed for months and months or years and years,” explained Brown. She added, “Once you have that security, it’s a little easier to deal with other things that come at you in life.”

The goal of the Rapid Rehousing program is to place people into affordable housing within 30 days of the application. It’s designed for single men or women who need short-term assistance and can eventually sustain themselves.

News 3 talked with one of the clients who used this housing program. His name is Shawn Nolley, and he now works at a hotel. He said he came here from Brooklyn, New York, and was homeless for a short time. JCOC helped place him into a shelter, and he now rents a home that he shares with several other people.

“Anything I need from them, they’re always there for me,” Nolley said about JCOC. “Once you get on your feet, you feel a whole lot better about yourself.”

Administration at JCOC says they’re always looking to partner with local property owners who might be willing to rent out their home or apartment.

“We’re able to provide security deposits and some rental assistance which is an incentive, because, you know, those are guaranteed funds that we will be able to help them with” stated Brown.

