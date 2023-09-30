Virginia Beach parks add communication boards to help children express themselves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the best parts of childhood was spending the day at a park, but for some non-verbal children, there might be a lack of inclusivity that keeps them from having fun.

Recently, parents in Virginia Beach wanted to change that by installing community community boards in several parks.

Courtney Peebles is a mom of two children on the autism spectrum. She said their family used to have to rely on an augmentative and alternative communication device for her kids to speak.

Without it, Peebles said a day at the playground was no walk in the park.

"On days when it's raining, and we still want to play at the park or something, a board like that makes a huge difference for us because we can't bring an iPad out in the rain," explained Peebles.

Ashley Causey is a speech-language pathologist who works with children of all different abilities, including non-verbal children.

"It can be really difficult not to be heard. I can't imagine not having a voice myself," said Causey.

With the help of a company called 'Smarty Symbols,' Causey along with other parents and community members planned to install communication boards in the City of Virginia Beach.

Community communication boards have multiple emotions and actions displayed on them that allow children to express themselves.

After a year or so of working with 11 local sponsors and acquiring funding, city approval boards were installed at 11 Virginia Beach parks.

Peebles said the board is very similar to the device her family used to help her kids communicate and it will make a difference for other families.

List of parks where boards are located:

Mount Trashmore

Woodstock Park

Red Wing Park

City View Park

Munden Point Park

Lynnhaven Park

Plaza Northgate Park

Bayville Farms Park

Kempsville Recreation Center

Bow Creek Recreation Center

Beach Garden Park