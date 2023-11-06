Virginia Beach Police ask for help solving sailor's 2022 murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are asking for your help finding who killed a Norfolk sailor in December of last year to give his family closure.

"It's a little bit of closure for us to find out, not necessarily what happened, but just be able to bring to light what the events were," Willmar Martinez, the brother of Gabriel Martinez, said.

Willmar Martinez said his 24-year-old younger brother had been serving in the Navy since 2018 and was assigned to the USS San Jacinto.

John Hood Gabriel had served in the NAVY since 2018.

He said his brother had plans on getting out of the military this past Spring to join the fire academy in San Antonio, TX, where his family lives now.

Willmar Martinez said he still remembers the texts he received from his brother on the night of Dec. 2.

"I kinda saw a picture of him and he was all dressed up in a suit, and I was like, 'Hey man, where you going?'" Willmar Martinez said. "He was saying that 'I was going to the military ball,' and I said, 'Have fun be safe.'"

That's the last time these brothers would have a conversation after Gabriel Martinez was found dead during the early morning of Dec. 3 2022.

Gabriel Martinez was last seen at the Omega Bar off Diamond Springs Road. after attending a holiday party with coworkers. He was later found dead almost a mile and a half up the road off of Lake Edwards and Pickering Street.

Police said the gunshots were detected by the city's shot spotter technology which led police to that location.

Willmar Martinez said his brotherl was missing several items when he was found including a credit card and jewelry.

Police believe Gabriel Martinez was by himself at the time he left the bar and may have been abducted.

"I don't think he would have jumped into someone's car willingly, especially if he didn't know who it was," Willmar Martinez said.

During their investigation police said a red Kia Soul was seen in the neighborhood Gabriel Martinez was shot and was also seen in the parking lot of the bar.

John Hood Police said this Kia Soul was in the parking lot of the bar on Dec. 3 and also seen in the neighborhood Gabriel was found dead.

They also believe the two men who were driving the car are suspects in the case.

John Hood Police believe the two men pictured are suspects in the case.

Virginia Beach Police have left no stone unturned but are asking for the community's help in identifying these men and bringing closure to Gabriel's family.

"We've been trying to run down every lead as possible but now we're taking the opportunity to turn to the community because we know somebody out there knows who this is," Detective Michael Koch said. "We know that someone out there should be able to recognize the clothing, and the vehicle, and be able to help this family find some closure."

If you know anything give Crime Solvers a call at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP you can remain anonymous.

