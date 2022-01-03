Virginia Beach Police, City Public Schools join together in effort to curb gun violence at school games

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are partnering together to curb gun violence in the communities.

They released a joint statement Monday afternoon, stating they are continuing to monitor school parking lots for guns on nights when sporting events are taking place.

“As the possession of any weapon on school property is illegal, we want to send a message to the community that bringing firearms to school events will not be tolerated and can result in serious legal consequences,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

This statement follows the fatal shooting of a Woodside High student in Newport News. The shooting took place after a basketball game at Menchville High.

Nationwide, there have been 20,108 gun-related deaths (homicide, murder, unintentional, defensive use) and 39,405 injuries in 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“We will do anything we can to prevent senseless acts of gun violence,” Superintendent Aaron Spence said. “We have to stand together against this kind of violence in our communities. Our young people need us and need to feel safe in their neighborhoods and schools.”

