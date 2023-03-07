VB police decline to elaborate on assault charge filed against officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — The Virginia Beach Police Department declined Tuesday to elaborate on what led to a police officer being charged with misdemeanor assault.

On Monday, the department said in a release Officer Jamarr Mosley, Jr. had been charged with assault following a use of force incident in February on First Colonial Road.

News 3 asked the department for more information Tuesday.

"Details about the incident will not be made publicly available at this time as this is an active criminal investigation, and the officer deserves the due process and fairness the law requires," a spokesperson said in an email.

Court records also do not further explain what led to the charge.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement Monday the use of force was "neither reasonable nor necessary," saying the officer didn't follow his training. He also thanked other officers for intervening.

The charge is a class one misdemeanor, which is the highest level of misdemeanor and punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

A prominent minister tells News 3 he and others are meeting with the chief later this week to learn more about what happened. The president of the local branch of the NAACP said they, too, are working to get more information.

While there's not much information released so far, former Norfolk Police Chief and News 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Larry Boone said the fact the officer was charged is bringing openness from the department.

"When police take the first action without being prompted by the community, it shows at face value that they are showing to do their very best to create a narrative where they can be trusted, a narrative where the community will accept their word," Boone said.

The officer is due in court in April.