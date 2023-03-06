Virginia Beach officer charged with assault after on-duty incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say they have secured a criminal charge of misdemeanor assault for 24- year-old Jemarr Mosley, Jr., a sworn police officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

According to police, on Feb. 9 a use of force incident occurred involving Mosley and another individual in the 1000 block of First Colonial Road.

Police say this incident "triggered a standard Use of Force investigation." Virginia Beach police say this stage of review identified concerns with Mosley's actions, which then resulted in the VBPD Detective Bureau assuming command and opening a criminal investigation.

The department says once the investigation concluded, the Detective Bureau spoke with the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, who said that criminal charges were warranted.

Police say Mosley has been a sworn officer with VBPD since 2021, and his law enforcement authority has been suspended as he is currently on administrative assignment.

“Upon the review of the facts surrounding this incident, it is my assessment that our officer used a level of force that was neither reasonable nor necessary, and that he strayed outside of his oath of responsibility and training. I applaud the officers who immediately stepped in to intervene.” said Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate. “I take no pleasure in the fact that this officer faces criminal charges, but it is vital that we hold our profession accountable for misconduct.”

Virginia Beach police say every instance where force is used is taken seriously, and their officers receive an "extensive amount of training in the academy, which continues throughout their careers, both in annual in-service and specialty trainings."

According to police, the training includes the use of communication, emotional intelligence, and de-escalation techniques, as well as active intervention techniques when officers may need to "intercede in their colleagues' application of force."

Stay with News 3 for updates.