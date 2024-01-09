Virginia Beach police dedicate new headquarters at renovated Building 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police is holding a dedication ceremony for the department's new headquarters.

The new headquarters will live in the renovated Building 2 at the Municipal Center, where a mass shooting killed 12 people and injured many more in May 2019.

Remarks will be made by Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

The dedication will take place in front of the new headquarters at 10 a.m.

