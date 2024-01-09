Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach police dedicate new headquarters at renovated Building 2

Possible threat not credible after ‘overheard comment’ about Virginia Beach Municipal Center, police say
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 07:09:38-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police is holding a dedication ceremony for the department's new headquarters.

The new headquarters will live in the renovated Building 2 at the Municipal Center, where a mass shooting killed 12 people and injured many more in May 2019.

Remarks will be made by Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

The dedication will take place in front of the new headquarters at 10 a.m.

We will have a crew at the dedication and will live stream the remarks below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newport News

Richneck: One Year Later