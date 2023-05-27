Virginia Beach police investigate after man found shot on Wesleyan Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 10:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound at the Food Lion at 5461 Wesleyan Drive.

Police say it does not appear that the shooting took place at the Food Lion.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police say is listed in "very critical condition."

A second man with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, but Virginia Beach officers say it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

The second man is also listed in "very critical condition," according to Virginia Beach police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

