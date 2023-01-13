Virginia Beach police investigate, Tallwood High students released from hospital for possible THC ingestion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three students were taken to the hospital from Tallwood High School on Wednesday. Virginia Beach Police say those teens have been treated and released. The department says it is investigating two separate incidents: one involving an edible and the other involving a vape pen.

On Friday, a VBPD spokesperson wrote “We believe the substance was THC or a synthetic version of THC, but have sent the items seized (edibles and vape pens) off for analysis."

Virginia Beach City Public Schools contacted Tallwood families through phone and e-mail. The e-mail message stated in part:

We’ve had multiple reports of students ingesting edible THC gummies while at school this week resulting in having to go to the hospital. Thankfully, everyone is recovering, but we want to take this opportunity to request that you remind students that possession of drugs of any kind can lead to disciplinary action including potential criminal charges. In addition to being illegal, it is also extremely unsafe and ingesting unknown substances can have dangerous consequences.

News 3 talked with several concerned parents. One, who wants to remain anonymous, said they wish the school would have notified them sooner, especially since rumors were rampant on social media.

“Conflicting information to the number of students affected, to their condition, to the type of substance ingested,” they said. “No matter what it is, I think the investigation needs to be swift. It needs to be thorough. Somebody needs to get to the bottom of it quickly. There are just too many questions.”

Earlier this week, a study published in the Journal Pediatrics showed between 2017 and 2021, exposures to edible cannabis in children under six rose by 1,375%.

Dr. Michelle Arzubi-Hughes, a pediatric emergency room physician at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, says she’s seen it firsthand.

Dr. Arzubi-Hughes is critical of the packaging that some manufacturers use with candy containing THC as it resembles popular brands that children could easily get confused.

She also said she warns her own children not to accept candy from a friend or classmate unless it’s approved by her.

“I’m not saying they would purposefully bring it, but maybe inadvertently. Or maybe they would do it purposefully as a prank. There are just so many unknowns,” Arzubi-Hughes said.