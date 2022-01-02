Virginia Beach Police respond to 28 ShotSpotter activations with nearly 100 rounds fired on New Year's Eve

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department had an active night on New Year's Eve as they responded to nearly 30 ShotSpotter activations.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is the second agency in the Commonwealth to install ShotSpotter, behind Newport News. The technology uses acoustic sensors to pick up sounds and help lead police to exactly where triggers are pulled.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted that while many people were celebrating or watching college football, police responded to 28 ShotSpotter activations Friday. He said there were nearly 100 rounds fired that were captured in the city's coverage areas.

While many were watching college football playoffs or celebrating impending New Year, your @VBPD responded to 28 @shotspotter activations yesterday with near 100 rounds fired (these are just the ones captured in our coverage areas). Thank you to the officers who worked yesterday! pic.twitter.com/xJo9Q4cEzU — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) January 1, 2022

Police did not report of any gunshot injuries in the city on New Year's Eve.

News 3 has previously covered the use of the ShotSpotter technology in both Virginia Beach and Newport News.

News 3 first talked with Chief Neudigate about ShotSpotter back in July when police announced it was operational in the Oceanfront area.

"It allows us to be laser-focused [and] reduce our harm in the community," Neudigate said. "We hear a lot of talk in the community that there's continual gunfire at the Oceanfront. Well, now we'll have proven data to show whether that's accurate or not."

