Virginia Beach police search for missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say Melony Joann Garrison was last heard from by her boss on March 1.

According to police, Melony's boss contacted her listed emergency contact, to report that she hadn't heard from Melony since March 1, which prompted a welfare check for Melony.

Virginia Beach police responded to Melony's residence for the check, but she was not located. Police say her 2018 White Mercedes-Benz was also not there. Her front door was unlocked, and officers made entry and found a dog inside.

According to police, Melony's phone is going straight to voicemail. Police say all local hospitals were checked with negative results.

Virginia Beach police says Melony is not known to be suicidal, but her disappearance is concerning.

Melony Joann Garrison is 47-years-old, 5 foot 5 inches, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about Melony Garrison's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the VBPD Detective Bureau: (757) 385-4101.