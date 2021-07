VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in identifying the people involved in using stolen checks.

On June 23, police say the people pictured used stolen checks to make purchases at Coastal Edge surf shop locations.

They were driving a black Cadillac with stolen Massachusetts tags ICBY69.

If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.