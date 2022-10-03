Virginia Beach prepares for flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is preparing for flooded roads from a Nor’easter forecasted to create flooding along the Atlantic Coast and southern Chesapeake Bay.

Winds are expected to be at 20-35 mph and gust 40 to 50 mph. News 3 meteorologists say these strong winds will trigger several rounds of tidal flooding. Expect “moderate” to “major” level flooding near our afternoon high tide (4 PM).

On Monday, Public Works crews were clearing debris from storm drains and streets across the city. News 3 caught up with one crew in the Green Run area.

A city worker there advised residents to make sure nothing is blocking their nearest sewer.

Because of the anticipated flooding and possible power outages, Virginia Beach City Public Schools closed for the day.

The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at noon on Monday. City facilities, offices, libraries, recreation centers, and the Virginia Aquarium will close at noon.

Parking Garages Open for Free for Virginia Beach Residents through Thursday Morning:

Virginia Beach residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding and those who live near tidal waters are encouraged to move their vehicles to higher ground. Emergency off-street parking will be available in Oceanfront and Town Center garages now through Thursday at 8 am. Residents may park their vehicles for FREE at the municipal garages on 9th and 31st streets only in the Resort Area. Residents may also park their vehicles at four Town Center garages: