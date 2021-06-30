Virginia Beach prepares for heavy traffic, congestion for 4th of July weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A lot of people are excited for the big fireworks shows across Hampton Roads this weekend and Virginia Beach is thinking ahead by already putting in place plans to deal with the expected heavy traffic.

Virginia Beach will have two fireworks shows to enjoy at Mount Trashmore and the Oceanfront.

Sunday at 7 p.m., police say drivers headed eastbound towards the Oceanfront could be turned around at Parks Avenue.

They also say they expect the eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road will be closed.

City leaders say Shore Drive and Laskin Road will remain open, but to expect major delays.

If heading towards the Mount Trashmore fireworks show, traffic near there along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive, and South Boulevard will also be heavy.