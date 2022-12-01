VB Public Schools' bus driver charged with driving students under the influence; driver no longer employed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach bus driver has been charged with driving students under the influence, according to police.

Virginia Beach Public School's bus driver, Wayne Tomlin Jr., is charged with the following:



Driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol,

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Drinking or possessing alcohol on a school bus.

VBPS has released a statement regarding the bus driver's charges and says he is no longer employed with them:

The safety and security of our students is paramount and behavior such as impaired driving is not tolerated by the school division. Thanks to the watchful eyes of our dedicated team members, the bus driver was identified by school division staff as being impaired and removed from duties immediately in accordance with VBCPS procedures. The school board and the school division are aware of the situation and have been cooperating with local agencies to investigate this matter. Families of students who were riding the bus that day were contacted as part of the investigation. The driver is no longer employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools.





We reached out to officials for a court date, but it has not been set yet.

News 3 is working to learn more.