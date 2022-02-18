Watch
Virginia Beach residents concerned over brush fire in Sandbridge area

Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 09:16:43-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach and even Pungo were very concerned over a fire that lit up the sky on Thursday night.

A dispatcher with Virginia Beach Fire Department told News 3 it was a brush fire not far from Colchester Road, near the North Bay Shore Campground. No injuries were reported.

Some concerned residents went to social media asking neighbors what it was and asking whether it was a controlled burn.

News 3 is working to find out more information.

