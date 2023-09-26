Watch Now
Virginia Beach School Board to vote on policies impacting LGBTQ+ students

Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 26, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - After much debate, the Virginia Beach school board is expected to vote on the Dept. of Education's model policies that impact LGBTQ+ students.

This also comes after two Virginia Beach parents filed a lawsuit against the district for not enforcing the policies.

Ahead of the school board meeting, a few high school students rallied holding up flags and posters and chanted “Trans rights are human rights. Trans lives matter.”

