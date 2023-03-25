Virginia Beach school caters to children with autism and their families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, the Maverick Learning Center in Virginia Beach held it's grand opening to welcome children with autism and their families.

Each class has a licensed special education teacher who teaches reading and math.

The school can hold up to 30 students and offers teaching for grades 3-5.

During the day, kids can play in the gym area or enjoy sensory toys.

The school's owner and director, Megan Cahoon, told News 3, since her son is on the spectrum, she wanted to create a safe space for him and other students to feel welcome.

"Seeing the kids and the families, and how much it helped, it's been amazing to watch these kids transform and feel safe in a space that was specifically designed for them," said Cahoon.

The Maverick Learning center is accepting new students.

For more information about the school, or how you can register your child, click here.