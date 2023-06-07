Watch Now
Virginia Beach, Chesapeake schools cancel after school activities due to air quality

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 07, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools has canceled all after school outdoor activities due to the current air quality.

Practices for high school teams preparing for state competitions will be held inside, according to VBCPS.

The Landstown High School state quarterfinal soccer game has been postponed. The school system has not said when the game will be held.

All Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation after-school activities will be held indoors.

Chesapeake City Schools have also canceled all outdoor after-school activities. The school system said all outside activities should be canceled or moved indoors.

