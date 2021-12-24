Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach senator helps prepare Christmas Eve meal at local shelter

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Schmitt
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center
jcoc.jpg
Posted at 4:48 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 05:53:04-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Those without a home have the opportunity for a warm meal on Christmas Eve in Virginia Beach.

Meal service starts at noon on Friday at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center located at 1053 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Among the volunteers preparing, cooking and serving food will be Senator Bill DeSteph, who represents Virginia's 8th Senate District.

The senator's office says DeSteph helped build the menu, similar to an event for Thanksgiving. He and other volunteers are expected to arrive and begin preparations starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center's mission is to empower homeless families, individuals and veterans to get back on their feet and become productive and independent members of their community.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign