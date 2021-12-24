Virginia Beach senator helps prepare Christmas Eve meal at local shelter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Those without a home have the opportunity for a warm meal on Christmas Eve in Virginia Beach.

Meal service starts at noon on Friday at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center located at 1053 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Among the volunteers preparing, cooking and serving food will be Senator Bill DeSteph, who represents Virginia's 8th Senate District.

The senator's office says DeSteph helped build the menu, similar to an event for Thanksgiving. He and other volunteers are expected to arrive and begin preparations starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center's mission is to empower homeless families, individuals and veterans to get back on their feet and become productive and independent members of their community.