Virginia Beach Senator prepares to give away over 400 Thanksgiving meals for those in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Those in need in the community and without a home have the opportunity to enjoy a warm homemade meal at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center on Thanksgiving Day.

Virginia Beach Senator Bill DeSteph is spending Thanksgiving giving back.

"I believe that we serve about 450 meals today based on everything we have," said Sen. DeSteph.

Turkey, pies, potatoes and much more filled the Judeo Christian Outreach Center's kitchen. The center's mission is to empower homeless families, individuals and veterans to get back on their feet and become productive, independent members of the community.

"We had a couple of folks who called and told us it's been a tough year, and they asked can we help," said Sen. DeSteph.

Those times Sen. DeSteph says he understands. This is his 20th year following his annual tradition to prepare meals for the area's homeless population with family, friends and volunteers.

"The real thing about today is giving back to the community, and it's also serving those who can't serve themselves," Sen. DeSteph added.

Meal service starts at noon Thursday at the JCOC, and dinner will be served until Sunday.

Thanksgiving Community Dinner Schedule:

· Thursday, Nov. 23 - dinner served 12 to1 p.m. Doors open 11:30 a.m. Office is closed.

· Friday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 26 - dinner served 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.. Doors open 2 p.m. Office is closed.

