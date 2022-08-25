Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.

News 3 was contacted by a family member of a resident of Lynnhaven Cove, which is a senior living community. It’s located on Lynnhaven Parkway not far from Stumpy Lake.

The 116-unite apartment complex is designed for low-income seniors 62 years of age and older. One resident who wanted to remain anonymous told us rent hasn’t been significantly raised for nearly ten years, but this year, it was raised close to $50 a month and another increase is expected next year. She said it may not seem like a lot, but for those on a fixed income, it can be stressful.

"I like the people and it’s very quiet. I just think it’s not fair to be raising the rent on senior citizens,” she said.

The Franklin Johnston Group manages the property but when asked about the topic, they declined to comment.

Housing Development Administrator Karen Prochilo works for the Virginia Beach Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation.

She wrote, “This development received Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LITHC). The dwelling unit must either: 1) have a published regulatory rent limit that limits the amount the owner can charge a tenant household for rent and utilities and/or 2) be subsidized so that the tenant household pays no more than 30% of their household income for rent and utilities."

