Virginia Beach seniors receive joy helping Santa Claus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Santa Claus is getting a little help this year as residents of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay step into his boots, picking up a pen and paper.

A mailbox stands at the entrance of the building. After the children dropped off their letters, active seniors there got together and responded to the letters to Santa.

“He gave us permission to answer the letters for him, but he will still have final approval,” said one of the helpers, Jean Doscher.

The letters came from kids of various ages. Some were from grandkids of residents at Westminster-Canterbury and some were residents in the community. And the residents seem to love helping put smiles on young faces.

“It was wonderful to be a part of that. I think at this time of year, everybody is a child with the spirit of Christmas and keeping the hope and joy and magic of the season is very important, especially for the young people today, so I was blessed to be able to do that,” Louise Cunningham said proudly.