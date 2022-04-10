Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach shelter filling up quickly, offering $12 adoptions for dogs

Generic puppy, dog
Storyblocks
Close up of a cute yellow labrador puppy laying in the grass outdoors. Shallow depth of field.
Generic puppy, dog
Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 22:28:08-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hundreds of furry friends in Hampton Roads are hoping to find a fur-ever home soon.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center says they're extremely full.

To help find these animals homes and create more space, the shelter is offering $12 adoptions for dogs. They're accepting walk-ins and appointments.

The shelter has daily posts on adoptions for all types of animals - from dogs, to cats and even rabbits - posting the breeds and including whether they've been spayed or neutered.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 341 S. Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. You can also visit their website for more information.

Related: Norfolk animal shelter says it's at full capacity, looking for adoptive and foster families, volunteers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home