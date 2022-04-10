Virginia Beach shelter filling up quickly, offering $12 adoptions for dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hundreds of furry friends in Hampton Roads are hoping to find a fur-ever home soon.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center says they're extremely full.

To help find these animals homes and create more space, the shelter is offering $12 adoptions for dogs. They're accepting walk-ins and appointments.

The shelter has daily posts on adoptions for all types of animals - from dogs, to cats and even rabbits - posting the breeds and including whether they've been spayed or neutered.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 341 S. Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. You can also visit their website for more information.

Related: Norfolk animal shelter says it's at full capacity, looking for adoptive and foster families, volunteers