Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office donates gear to help allies fighting in Israel, Palestine

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's office is donating 11 boxes of surplus protective vests to militaries fighting in Israel and Palestine.

On Oct. 17, the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter asking all 123 Virginia sheriffs to donate their expired or excess law enforcement gear, according to the VBSO.

The VBSO is donating 63 expired mobile vests, which provide protection and carry gear, according VBSO. The vests' expiration means that they are past the manufacturer's recommended use but can still be effective.

The VBSO says that Sheriff Rocky Holcomb worked with the VBSO Uniform Shop to collect the surplus gear.

“We are more than willing and able to donate this equipment to Attorney General Miyares for use by the Israeli military,” Sheriff Holcomb is quoted saying in a statment. “We will do whatever we can to help our friends in the Middle East combat and crush terrorism wherever it arises.”