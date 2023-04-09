Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office investigating narcotics exposure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Sheriff's Office is investigating a narcotics exposure at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center that occurred Sunday morning.

Deputies say the exposure resulted in two inmates and two deputies receiving treatment at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has cancelled on-site visitation on Sunday, April 9.

Deputies have not yet said how the narcotics got into the correctional center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.