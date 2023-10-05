Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office names first Filipino Chief Deputy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office named it's first Filipino Chief Deputy.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Rocky Holcomb announced the promotion of Capt. Alvie Culanding to chief deputy, according to a news release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Holcomb had previously held the position before his own promotion to Sheriff last week.

Chief Deputy Culanding joined the VBSO in July 1997 and has served in nearly every division, according to the VBSO. He was promoted to captain in 2017 and, in that role, commanded the Correctional Support and Court Security divisions.

As chief deputy, Culanding will oversee VBSO Administration, which includes court security, training, human resources and finance, according to the VBSO. He'll work alongside Chief Deputy of Operations Tina Mapes.

On Oct. 1, the the Filipino American Community Action Group (FILAM CAG) gave Chief Deputy Culanding the 2023 FILAM CAG Leadership Award, according to the VBSO. In 2022, he was named one of Hampton Roads’ Top Filipino History Makers and Shakers by FILM CAG and the National Federation of Filipino American Associations – Capital Region.