Virginia Beach swears in new sheriff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rocky Holcomb was sworn in as the new sheriff of Virginia Beach on Friday.

Sheriff Ken Stolle retired after 13 years as sheriff, according to a news release. There were two years left in Stolle's term, and as the highest ranking deputy, Holcomb will serve as sheriff until a special election is held.

Sheriff Holcomb has served the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office since 1991, according to a news release. Before his promotion to chief deputy in May 2018, he served as captain of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Classification Division.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said that Holcomb is the city’s first sheriff to work his way up the ranks, starting as a deputy recruit and earning promotion to the rank of chief deputy before becoming sheriff.

At the swearing in ceremony, Sheriff Holcomb announced a new acronym his leadership values— "T.R.U.S.T."— Transparency, Respect, Unity, Service and Training, according to a VBSO news release.

“This simple acronym TRUST will help guide our department in critical thinking, decision making and leadership,” Holcomb is quoted saying in the release. “A community without trust is a broken community. Thank you to the citizens of our city by the sea for entrusting me with the responsibility of being your sheriff.”