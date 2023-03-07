Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office requests funding from City Council to buy body cameras

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will go before City Council on Tuesday afternoon to request funding for body-worn cameras.

According to a report from City Manager Patrick Duhaney, VBSO wants to add the equipment, software, and services to match the capabilities of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office had requested the funding for the cameras to be considered in the budget for the 2024 fiscal year; however, the report says the following, in part:

“With Something in the Water, Jack-a-lope, BEACH IT, and various other scheduled events coming ahead of the new fiscal year, as well as the public expectation for camera footage as it relates to encounters between law enforcement and community members, VBSO is asking for funds to acquire cameras in advance of these event in lieu of waiting to see if it’s approved as part of the city’s FY24 budget process.”

Funding would be a phased approach. One option, preferred by VBSO, would carry an estimated cost of $1,751,003 annually. The report shows the option starting out with 220 cameras.

VBSO says the goal is to improve and heighten safety and security, accountability, and transparency.

In 2021, Virginia Beach Police Department implemented Axon body-worn cameras under a ten-year contract.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.