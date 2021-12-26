Virginia Beach skate shop holds all-ages 'Holiday Havoc' competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local kids — and adults — who got new skateboards for Christmas didn't have to wait long to use them.

Sunday, Coastal Edge held its second Holiday Havoc skate contest outside its Virginia Beach Oceanfront location.

The competition featured two segments, street and ramp, and was broken up by age group starting with 10-and-unders up to adults competing for cash prizes.

Winners also got their hands on a Holiday Havoc trophy deck.

The skateboarders we talked to were excited for the chance to compete.

"It's really fun and I can try new tricks," 'JB2' Bayer, an eight-year-old competitive skateboarder, told News 3. "I get to see if I'm the best in my area."

"Everybody's ready to rip, the weather's great, before it gets too cold, we're just going to knock it out and it's something for the kids to practice for," John Fudala, the camp and contest director for Coastal Edge, added.

This is Coastal Edge's last competition of the winter. Its week-long winter holiday skate camp begins Monday.

