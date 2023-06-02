'You're not alone:' VB student raises awareness for Tourette Syndrome

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Living with Tourette syndrome is difficult, especially as a teenager. The disorder can lead to social isolation and other hardships for kids and teens.

Sam Turner, a Salem High School freshman, was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, and is raising awareness in Virginia Beach.

News 3 Sam Turner

"In fourth grade, I was bullied pretty bad," Turner said. "After that, my ticks got worst. I was diagnosed when I was in 5th grade."

Tourette Syndrome is a disorder that causes involuntary noises and movements, known as ticks.

"It was very difficult. My mom was my biggest supporter," Turner said.

News 3 Sam Turner with mother

Sam has overcome bullying and other obstacles caused by Tourette Syndrome.

"These guys were making fun of me and said ‘Do you really need that wheelchair?’ because I use a wheelchair sometimes," Turner said. The principal got wind of it, and the vice principal went down to them and said 'If you guys don’t stop, you’re going to get referrals'," Turner said.

Sam Turner Virginia Beach high student raises awareness for Tourette's Syndrome

The high school freshman now has moderate ticks which are sometimes suppressed. Currently, Sam does outreach to raise awareness.

News 3 Sam Turner

"I was trained by the Tourette Association of America to be a youth ambassador. I’ve been trained to go out and hold presentations. I do presentations to my classes at the beginning of each year," Turner said.

According to the Tourette Association of America, 1 in 160 children are diagnosed with Torette Syndrome.

Here's Sam's message to others diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome.

"You’re not alone. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. There are tons of associations like Tourette Association of America," Turner said.

Sam loves animals and has dreams of becoming a veterinarian technician after graduating.