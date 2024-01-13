Virginia Beach summer employment program helps youth looking for job opportunities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The application period for the 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) begins Monday, and Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation's Youth Opportunities Office encourages residents between ages 16 to 21 to apply!

The city says the program will help develop skills, set career goals, earn money and become financially empowered with a summer job.

In 2023, SYEP employed 137 individuals across different city agencies and private businesses, according to the city.

"In eight weeks alone, I learned more about the life in my home city than I have in the past two decades," said past SYEP participant Maylene Dio, who worked in city's Communications Department. "The summer employment opportunity presented a variety of experiences for me to learn about the value of municipal government, communications and community engagement."

Workplace readiness, financial empowerment training and career coaching are provided during orientation and throughout the program.

SYEP is open to Virginia Beach residents ages 16 to 21, and runs from June 24 to Aug. 7. The city says participants will earn $15 an hour, working 27 hours a week during the eight-week program.

You can apply for the program here.