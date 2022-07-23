VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The parking lot at a Virginia Beach church was unusually full for a Saturday morning as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened its doors.

Kingdom Cathedral's most recent time hosting a clinic for the city.

"The fight is not over yet. We’re still in the middle of the battle," said Michael Rogers, Youth Pastor at the church.

News 3 wasn't allowed in the room where shots were given out but did see several people of all ages waiting to get the all-clear after receiving the shot. Employees of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health weren't surprised by the foot traffic at the clinic.

“We would see maybe 20 (people), six months ago. Now, we’re seeing anywhere between 50 and 90," said Laurie Shaw, Nurse Manager Senior for the department. “People are seeing an increase in COVID and they just want to protect themselves.”

The clinic comes as the Centers for the Disease Control's most recent numbers show most of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina at "Medium transmission" levels for COVID-19. However, Portsmouth, Suffolk and parts of Western Tidewater are considered "High transmission," as are Dare and Perquimans counties.

Though cases remain fairly steady, hospitalizations are steadily increasing in both states.

Matthew Schatti, a Virginia Beach resident who says he works at Sentara Norfolk General hospital as a nurse, tells News 3 he brought his two young boys to the clinic ahead of a cruise vacation.

"Numbers are pretty good in the hospital right now," he said.

To Shaw — the credit goes to the vaccine.

“We’re even seeing people who have never had the vaccine at all coming out," she said. “We’re two years into this and people are seeing everyone is fine with it and they’re not as sick if they do get COVID.”

The vaccination clinic was open to all ages 5 and up. Shaw says although kids 4 and under are approved for the shot, they must come to the Virginia Beach Health Department near Pembroke Mall to receive it. Parents must call ahead to make an appointment.