Virginia Beach Valor Run is returning to First Landing State Park to honor women veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 9th annual Virginia Beach Valor Run is returning to First Landing State Park on Sunday, March 26.

Valor Run says the race honors “the 177 women who died in military service since 9/11.”

“We run to honor, to raise awareness, and to keep memories alive,” said Missy Cotter Smasal, the Valor Run Executive Director and 2023 Race Director.

Race proceeds will go towards providing post-secondary scholarships to children of military women who served in the following operations: Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve and Operations Freedoms Sentinel and New Dawn.

RELATED: Valor Run returns, honors women veterans who died in post-9/11 combat

There are two in-person options available: a 5k and a 10-mile trail race. A virtual event is also available. The 10-mile trail race will kick off at 9 a.m. and the 5k will start 15 minutes later.

TRENDING: Alabama Mother speaks out after son killed in Suffolk hit-and-run

Those interested in registering for a Valor Run event can do so here. The registration deadline for all three events is Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m.

Children of military women who served in the operations listed above can apply for a post-secondary scholarship here.

More information about this year's Virginia Beach Valor Run is available here.