Virginia Beach vet reports uptick in canine respiratory illness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dog owners are asking questions about a respiratory illness reported in dogs around the country.

Dr. Steven Keller, Medical Director at General Booth Veterinary Hospital in Virginia Beach, says he and his team are fielding quite a few calls about this illness, and he has treated dogs with an infectious respiratory disease. Keller said there has been an uptick in this type of illness, though he can’t confirm whether it is indeed the same as the particular illness that has proven deadly in some states. He adds that it appears to be mild, though quite unusual.

“Typically this time of year, we do see an increase in signs related to 'kennel cough' which include runny nose, coughing, sometimes a little bit of lethargy,” explained Dr. Keller. “We’ve been seeing higher numbers of cases with the symptoms, but they’re lasting longer, and it has been correlating with the national news reports of higher numbers of newer respiratory cases in dogs.”

He added it often lasts seven to 10 days, but “In this case, the cough itself is lasting anywhere from four to eight weeks.”

Some vets, including Keller, say this also affects dogs who have been vaccinated and antibiotics don’t seem to make a difference.

Keller said pet owners should consider avoiding places where dogs congregate, especially if the dog already has any type of respiratory issues.

The kennel manager at one popular boarding facility in Virginia Beach said they wanted to remain anonymous, but she talked about measures they are taking including:



Utilizing outdoor areas to decrease indoor time

Using high-grade cleaning solutions to kill bacteria

Sanitizing kennels and bowls daily

If dog becomes sick while in care, quarantining them to a separate building

The kennel manager at the boarding facility also said they required all pets to have vaccinations.

Dr. Keller’s advice to dog owners is to watch out for symptoms and treat it as a person who comes down with a cold—trying to stay away from others and keeping an eye out for worsening symptoms.

“I think the majority of our boarding and doggie daycare facilities are acting responsibly with keeping their cleaning standards very high and they’re doing their best with keeping the risks down, as well as the veterinary community,” said Keller. “So, the risk is still very minimal. It’s just something that everyone should be aware of.”