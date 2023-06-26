Virginia Beach will keep Rudee Loop closed an extra day for festival breakdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rudee Loop South will be closed through Tuesday as organizers breakdown the BEACH IT! festival site.

The public will be able to access the boardwalk and Grommet Island Park, but the City asks everyone to be cautious and stay clear of festival staff if they are within the construction zone.

The beach will be open, but the City says there may be times when access is limited due to the festival loading out.

The following areas will be closed through Tuesday, June 27:

