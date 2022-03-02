Virginia Beach's Lesner Bridge to light up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine starting Wednesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Lesner Bridge will be lit up using different colors starting Wednesday night.

At Tuesday's meeting the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to light up the Lesner Bridge in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

The bridge is 1,575 feet and it spans the Lynnhaven Inlet at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

If you haven't had the chance to see it, the bridge features columns lined by LED bulbs that can be programmed to change colors.

Mayor Dyer introduces the resolution and the city said he was "inspired by a request from a resident who asked that the City change the bridge’s lights to reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity following Russia’s invasion last week. In fact, numerous individuals have reached out the City with the same suggestion."

The city added that the mayor's grandparents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine.

This evening, the Lesner Bridge joins famous landmarks across the globe that have lit up in the national blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York City and the Colosseum in Rome.

